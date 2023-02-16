NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.55

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.00. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 30,417 shares traded.
NightHawk Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.
NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.24% and a negative net margin of 648.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NightHawk Biosciences
NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile
NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
