Nomad Foods (NOMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Nomad Foods to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at $444,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

