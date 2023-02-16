North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.26

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.26 and traded as high as C$36.85. North West shares last traded at C$36.52, with a volume of 50,865 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities cut shares of North West from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of North West from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get North West alerts:

North West Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42.

North West Dividend Announcement

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$586.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.6400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. North West’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

North West Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.