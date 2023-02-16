Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,424 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NCLH opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCLH shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

