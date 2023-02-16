NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NOW by 839.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NOW by 60.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.64. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

