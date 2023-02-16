OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.56

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.56 and traded as high as $24.64. OceanFirst Financial shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 153,111 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,388,000 after buying an additional 16,662,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after buying an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,383,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,901,000 after buying an additional 64,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after buying an additional 93,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,352,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,990,000 after buying an additional 724,377 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.