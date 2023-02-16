Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $76.00

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.92), with a volume of 74736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.00).

Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.95.

Get Octopus Titan VCT alerts:

Insider Transactions at Octopus Titan VCT

In other news, insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper purchased 222,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £215,665.92 ($261,794.03). In related news, insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper acquired 222,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £215,665.92 ($261,794.03). Also, insider Gaenor Bagley acquired 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £288.36 ($350.04).

About Octopus Titan VCT

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.