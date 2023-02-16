Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.02 and traded as high as C$2.26. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 27,316 shares trading hands.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.02.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

