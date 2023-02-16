OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $54.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.73.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Further Reading

