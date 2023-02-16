Open Lending (LPRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Open Lending to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Open Lending Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Open Lending
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
