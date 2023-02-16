Open Lending (LPRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Open Lending to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Open Lending

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.