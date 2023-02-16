Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.50

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.50 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.70). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares trading hands.
Ophir Energy Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £407.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52.
Ophir Energy Company Profile
Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
