Oppenheimer Comments on Denny’s Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Denny’s in a report released on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

DENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $709.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The business had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,470,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,808,000 after acquiring an additional 680,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,368,000 after buying an additional 30,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,913 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 510,696 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,746.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

