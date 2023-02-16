Option Care Health (OPCH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Option Care Health Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $29.10 on Thursday. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Option Care Health Company Profile
Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.
