Option Care Health (OPCH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $29.10 on Thursday. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

