Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Trading Up 2.4%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.04 and last traded at C$8.01. Approximately 7,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 41,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.82.

Several research analysts have commented on GOFPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organization of Football Prognostics in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Organization of Football Prognostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.24.

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics engages in the operation of numerical lottery and sports betting games. It operates through the following segments: Lotteries, Sports Betting, Instant & Passives, VLTs, Telecommunication & eMoney Services and Others. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

