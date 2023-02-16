Origin Materials (ORGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Origin Materials to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORGN opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. Origin Materials has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $730.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $126,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,098,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,899,400.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

Origin Materials Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Materials by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Materials by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 62.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

