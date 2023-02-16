OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 5,980.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 77,384 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 75.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 56,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 58.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,720,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $2,636,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $37,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,365. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on OSIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $103.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.19 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

