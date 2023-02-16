Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Trading 2% Higher

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Össur hf. Stock Up 2.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.
About Össur hf.
Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers prosthetics products, including artificial limbs and related products for amputees; and lower and upper limb prosthetic components, including feet, knees, hands, fingers, liners, and other components.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Össur hf. (OSSFF)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Össur hf. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Össur hf. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.