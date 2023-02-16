Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.62. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Pacific Green Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

