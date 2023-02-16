Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 4,338 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -377.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,676 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,037. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
