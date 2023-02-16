Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Trading Down 3.2%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 70,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 115,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Pasithea Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Institutional Trading of Pasithea Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) by 345.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

