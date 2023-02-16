Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Shares Gap Up to $15.27

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.27, but opened at $16.00. Patria Investments shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 50,630 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Patria Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Patria Investments Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $911.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
