Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Shares Down 2.1%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.31 and last traded at C$9.70. 87,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 139,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.91.
Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.39.
Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile
Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
