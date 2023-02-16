PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.78. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PayPal’s FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of PYPL opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

