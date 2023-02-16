Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 0.8 %

PRDO opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $959.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

