Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PRDO opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $959.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $15.65.
In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.
