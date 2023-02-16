Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $186.78

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €186.78 ($200.84) and traded as high as €190.05 ($204.35). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €187.15 ($201.24), with a volume of 427,690 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays set a €264.00 ($283.87) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

