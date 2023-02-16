Personalis (PSNL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Personalis to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Personalis Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of PSNL opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. Personalis has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $11.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSNL. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.
Institutional Trading of Personalis
Personalis Company Profile
Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
