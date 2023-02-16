Personalis (PSNL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Personalis to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Personalis Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PSNL opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. Personalis has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSNL. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

Personalis Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Personalis by 727.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 656,235 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 192.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 462,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 304,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 263,211 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 957,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 202,592 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Articles

