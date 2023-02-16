PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,534,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.40. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68.

In related news, Director Richard D. Feintuch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,932.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $48,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,266,388.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,932.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $517,300. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

