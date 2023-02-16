Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 58,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.43 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.