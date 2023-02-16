Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of PHR opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. Analysts predict that Phreesia will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $449,999.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,089.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $449,999.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,089.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,377 shares of company stock worth $3,544,073 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

