Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLNT. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.77.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.91. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,200,000 after purchasing an additional 190,817 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,520,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,257,000 after purchasing an additional 288,762 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,017,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,696,000 after purchasing an additional 534,869 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

