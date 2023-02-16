Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

PSTV stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTV. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 237,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.