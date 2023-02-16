Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Plus Therapeutics Price Performance
PSTV stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTV. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 237,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.
About Plus Therapeutics
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
