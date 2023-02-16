Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,928.66

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,928.66 ($23.41) and traded as high as GBX 2,020 ($24.52). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 2,015 ($24.46), with a volume of 115,753 shares trading hands.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 341.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,841.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,928.66.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

