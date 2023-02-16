Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Porsche Automobil Price Performance
Shares of PAH3 opened at €55.32 ($59.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €54.38 and a 200-day moving average of €60.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €54.92 ($59.05) and a 52 week high of €97.66 ($105.01).
About Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.
