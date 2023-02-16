Portage Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Shares Down 0.8%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. 343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Fintech Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFTAU. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,246,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 7.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 16,693 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its position in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 1,873.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter.

About Portage Fintech Acquisition

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

