Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$138.90.

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$81.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$64.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -5.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.47.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.