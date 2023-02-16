Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$138.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$138.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$81.20 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$64.62 and a 52 week high of C$116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.47.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

