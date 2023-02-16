Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.72 ($0.01). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 502,840,887 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Premier African Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.93 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.46.

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Featured Stories

