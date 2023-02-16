Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of PVG opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

