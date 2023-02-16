ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 5.5% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

ProAssurance Price Performance

ProAssurance Announces Dividend

Shares of PRA opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $27.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.