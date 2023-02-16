Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $141.21

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $141.21 and last traded at $140.33, with a volume of 203233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

