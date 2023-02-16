ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $205.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.12. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.