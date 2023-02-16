ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.90.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $205.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.12. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.
