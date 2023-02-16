ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBSFY. Bank of America lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €6.20 ($6.67) to €6.00 ($6.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.80 ($9.46) to €11.00 ($11.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media to €6.20 ($6.67) in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

