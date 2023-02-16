Proto Labs, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Proto Labs in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year. The consensus estimate for Proto Labs’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Proto Labs Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PRLB stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $920.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.16. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $59.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

