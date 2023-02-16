Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 22,514 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $9,854,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 69.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 23,094 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 49.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth $2,596,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 10.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,396,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,926,000 after buying an additional 229,882 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ETRN opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -13.19%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.