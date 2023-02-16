Prudential Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 5.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 9.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,184 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 24.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 40.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 205,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 59,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 325.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 41,734 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,134.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $326,984. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSRM stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

Featured Articles

