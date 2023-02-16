Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5,368.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth $8,385,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 25.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE UHT opened at $55.56 on Thursday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $766.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

