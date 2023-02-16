Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.61.

NOVA stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.11. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

