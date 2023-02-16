Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,783 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 42.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GSK by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 274,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth $2,407,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK opened at $35.57 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,535 ($18.63) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.39) to GBX 1,400 ($16.99) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

