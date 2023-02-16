Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.89. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $119.42.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

