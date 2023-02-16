Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,148,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 446,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,387,000 after buying an additional 83,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,808,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,748,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $189.03 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $190.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.19 and a 200-day moving average of $162.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $353.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

